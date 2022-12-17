Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Buys 365 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 0.6% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after buying an additional 1,287,858 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,918,000 after purchasing an additional 745,042 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 510,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,699,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,463,000 after acquiring an additional 334,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.2 %

MKC traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $83.41. 2,481,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,633. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $82.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

