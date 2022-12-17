Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 3,360 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Generac accounts for about 2.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $21,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $94.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.90 and a 1-year high of $362.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average is $188.06.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.10.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

