Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 5,506 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 110.19%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

