Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $19.32 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 1.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $19,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,286,000 after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE DHI opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

