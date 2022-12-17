Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 211,626 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,626 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 1.01% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 579.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 345,095 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

