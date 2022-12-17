Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
