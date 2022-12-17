Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 575 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.