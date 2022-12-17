Augur Market Cap Achieves $52.79 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $4.80 or 0.00028691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $52.79 million and $4.91 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001769 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $887.66 or 0.05308363 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00486470 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,819.85 or 0.28823563 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
