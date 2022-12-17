Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Up 9.3% in November

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 677,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 385.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 783,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

