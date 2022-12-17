Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Short Interest Update

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of AVA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.20. 1,513,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.24). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $359.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Avista

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 98.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Avista by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Avista by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVA. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.