Axie Infinity Market Cap Hits $682.87 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $6.85 or 0.00040922 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $682.87 million and approximately $51.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,633,480 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,697,679.41551101 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.75721843 USD and is down -10.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $78,821,016.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

