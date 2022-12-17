Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Update

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

BCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of BCH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.04. 186,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,635. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.40. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $536.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.85 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 35.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $3,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

