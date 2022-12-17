Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lowered by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 19.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 4.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 58,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 29.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $2,172,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $254.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.