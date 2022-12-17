Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Short Interest Update

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 510,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,477. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.