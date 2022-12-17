Beldex Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $131.50 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,185.09 or 0.07080438 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00052676 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022283 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

