Bend DAO (BEND) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $40.25 million and $171,123.72 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

