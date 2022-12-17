Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 954,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.75. 1,566,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,456. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after buying an additional 415,879 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after buying an additional 1,053,476 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,440,000 after buying an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,502,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,629,000 after buying an additional 375,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

