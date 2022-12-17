Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Bionomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNOX remained flat at $6.80 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

