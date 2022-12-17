Bitcoin Diamond One Day Trading Volume Hits $89,931.49 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $23.26 million and $89,931.49 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000746 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00117487 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00203310 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00054270 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00039965 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

