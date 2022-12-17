Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,302,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

