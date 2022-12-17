Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,135,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,363,523. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,330 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,302 shares of company stock worth $214,908. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWMN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $18.76. 22,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,607. The firm has a market cap of $249.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.44 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

