Bremer Bank National Association Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

