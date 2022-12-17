Bremer Bank National Association Sells 10,928 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after buying an additional 1,731,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $83,028,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

