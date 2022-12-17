Bremer Bank National Association Sells 333 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in General Mills were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE GIS opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.