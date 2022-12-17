Bremer Bank National Association Sells 540 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,779 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in F5 were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 Price Performance

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $144.17 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.89 and a 200 day moving average of $153.92.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

