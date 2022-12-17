Bremer Bank National Association Sells 8,454 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1,617.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

