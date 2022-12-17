Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.23% of Bridgford Foods worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Bridgford Foods Price Performance

Shares of Bridgford Foods stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48. Bridgford Foods has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.44.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.