BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Short Interest Down 13.9% in November

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BrightView by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BrightView in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BrightView by 121.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightView in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $611.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

