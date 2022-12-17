Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Up 19.6% in November

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,740,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 10,650,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 401,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,989.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,384,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 3,544,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $757.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

