BTR Capital Management Inc. Buys 161 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.4% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

STZ stock opened at $231.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 746.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

