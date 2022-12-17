BTR Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 581,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 258,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 over the last 90 days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.