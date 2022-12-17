BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $424.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

