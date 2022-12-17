BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for 1.3% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 2.2 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $157.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.11 and a 200-day moving average of $165.59. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.