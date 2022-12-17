BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $955,000 Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after buying an additional 702,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 139,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 128,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $51.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

