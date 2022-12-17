BTR Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $424.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $494.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.84 and a 200-day moving average of $406.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

