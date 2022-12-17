BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,393 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 3.0% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average is $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

