Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Update

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE BG traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.71. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after buying an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bunge by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bunge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after buying an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $74,642,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

