Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 670,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadiz

In related news, Director Susan P. Kennedy acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,609. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cadiz during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cadiz during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadiz Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CDZI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.65. 89,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,977. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.56.

About Cadiz

(Get Rating)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.