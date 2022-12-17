Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Up 14.3% in November

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 9,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Canaan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Canaan by 185.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.11. Canaan has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canaan Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

