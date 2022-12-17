Cardano Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001580 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $9.10 billion and $442.29 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,178.99 or 0.07061171 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00071090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021910 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,267,420,270 coins and its circulating supply is 34,484,520,012 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

