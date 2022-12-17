Casper Market Capitalization Tops $291.48 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $291.48 million and $3.86 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,364,100,601 coins and its circulating supply is 10,591,439,687 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,362,152,772 with 10,589,624,293 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02717736 USD and is down -5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,596,812.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

