Casper Price Tops $0.0273 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $289.23 million and $4.28 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $876.98 or 0.05248871 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00487247 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.53 or 0.28869636 BTC.

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,363,126,559 coins and its circulating supply is 10,590,531,871 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,362,152,772 with 10,589,624,293 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02717736 USD and is down -5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,596,812.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

