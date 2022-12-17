Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Cap of $74.76 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $74.76 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

