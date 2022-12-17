Celer Network Price Tops $0.0105 (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $74.29 million and $4.08 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

