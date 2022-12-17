Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PSX opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

