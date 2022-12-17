Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOOG stock opened at $213.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.26. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $306.64.
