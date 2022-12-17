Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Up 5.2% in November

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 866,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Certara has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -539.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

Insider Activity at Certara

Institutional Trading of Certara

In related news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $177,749.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,860.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,017,803 shares of company stock worth $450,292,082 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.