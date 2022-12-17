Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

