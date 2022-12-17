City Holding Co. Acquires 2,725 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in CSX by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after buying an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

