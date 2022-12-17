City Holding Co. Grows Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $86.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

